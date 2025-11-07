UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

UWM has a payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect UWM to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

UWM stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $843.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

