Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the online travel company on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Expedia Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0%annually over the last three years. Expedia Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

