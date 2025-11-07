VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CDC)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1055 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDC stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,295.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

