Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Outlook for OmniAb Earnings

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for OmniAb in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for OmniAb’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

OABI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on OmniAb from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

OmniAb Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $1.38 on Friday. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. OmniAb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 20.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its position in OmniAb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,007,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OmniAb by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OmniAb by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth $25,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

