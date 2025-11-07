Q4 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 10.75%.The business had revenue of $447.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.76 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PJT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

NYSE:PJT opened at $168.02 on Friday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 106.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,814,000 after buying an additional 268,435 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $12,587,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 68,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 61,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,438,000 after buying an additional 58,656 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

