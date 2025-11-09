Analysts Set Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Target Price at $94.25

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $95.00 price objective on Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.10 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.53%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $459,963.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,194.20. This represents a 36.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

