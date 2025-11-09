Analysts Set Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT at $88.56

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.5556.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Weatherford International Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

