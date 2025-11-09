FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Receives $15.70 Average PT from Analysts

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank purchased 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $34,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,401.88. The trade was a 118.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the third quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in FrontView REIT by 628.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 144,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FrontView REIT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 133,067 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FrontView REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,361,000.

FVR opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. FrontView REIT has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.37%.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

