Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.

NYSE AMRC opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $525.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Ameresco’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

