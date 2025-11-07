VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
