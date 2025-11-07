VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.