Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timothy Plan International ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period.

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

