Washington Trust Bank Sells 407 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

IVE stock opened at $206.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.