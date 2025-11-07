Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $455,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the second quarter worth $207,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $216.53 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $168.62 and a 12-month high of $259.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.15 and a 200 day moving average of $229.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $520.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PAC shares. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

