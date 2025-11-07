Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -484.21%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 468,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

