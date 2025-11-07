Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in American States Water Company $AWR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 32.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

American States Water Price Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $74.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. American States Water Company has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

