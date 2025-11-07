Washington Trust Bank Has $403,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

MDLZ opened at $56.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

