Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 16.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,031,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after buying an additional 580,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,585,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 53.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 928,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 322,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 777,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 198,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.7% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 702,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPC stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $8,223,101.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 187,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,352,593.04. This represents a 39.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $7,503,323.76. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 4,154,129 shares in the company, valued at $266,736,623.09. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $44,824,931. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

