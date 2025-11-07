DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $134.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.73. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

