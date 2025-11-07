8,209 Shares in Atkore Inc. $ATKR Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1,514.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Atkore by 61.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $66.45 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Atkore from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.