Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 41,272 Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of Thryv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Thryv by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $299.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.89. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Thryv had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

