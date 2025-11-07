Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $494,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $239.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 160.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.66 and its 200-day moving average is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $258.35.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $314,209.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,851.93. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $526,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,389.20. The trade was a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $2,180,887. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

About Lumentum



Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

