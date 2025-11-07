Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.4% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 58,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $208.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.70 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.