Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in South Bow were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in South Bow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,617,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,990,000 after purchasing an additional 280,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in South Bow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,907,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,531,000 after acquiring an additional 157,355 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in South Bow in the first quarter worth about $134,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Bow by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,851,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510,206 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of South Bow by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,765,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 413,094 shares during the period.

Get South Bow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOBO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of South Bow from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of South Bow stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. South Bow Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About South Bow

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.