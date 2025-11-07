Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,250,000 after acquiring an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,262,000 after purchasing an additional 170,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 130.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after buying an additional 402,454 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,449 shares of company stock worth $2,751,229. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $195.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

