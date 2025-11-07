Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Sells 162 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE HD opened at $369.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $367.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

