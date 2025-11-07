Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $376.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.39 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Yelp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Yelp Stock Up 0.2%

Yelp stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $39,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 201,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,874. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $47,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,150.42. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,036. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,501,764 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after buying an additional 98,303 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 48.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 741,747 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after buying an additional 242,213 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 725,214 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 579,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1,144.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 351,006 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 322,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Yelp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,772 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

