Barclays Cuts Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $4.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,315.49. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,094.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 67.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.