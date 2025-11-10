UBS Group Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded BILL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.70, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BILL has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.91 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 85.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.