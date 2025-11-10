Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 131.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $58.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

