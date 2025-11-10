SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $138.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SN has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

NYSE SN opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. SharkNinja has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $128.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. SharkNinja had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. Analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after buying an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

