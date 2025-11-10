Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $138.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $142.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

