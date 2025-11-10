Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,967,991 Shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF $THRO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report) by 4,690.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF were worth $71,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth $581,000. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth $471,000.

Get iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

THRO opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,687.89 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.