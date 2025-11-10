Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 272.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4,697.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 33.18%.The business had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.