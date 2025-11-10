Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $70,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

