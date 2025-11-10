Wingstop Inc. $WING Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $74,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 106.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $238.18 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.00 and a 12 month high of $388.14. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.77.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.96.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

