Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 882.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 2.2% in the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,457,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,539,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,631,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,119,000 after purchasing an additional 763,353 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,002,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 0.05. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

