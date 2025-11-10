Atria Investments Inc Has $536,000 Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in NETGEAR by 4,835.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 152,183 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at $2,741,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 874,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.11.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. NETGEAR has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NETGEAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, VP Graeme Mclindin sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $41,283.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,482.08. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley Maiorino sold 13,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $460,601.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,112.56. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,072 shares of company stock worth $870,168 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

