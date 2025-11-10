Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 6,157.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COKE. Wall Street Zen raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $137.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

