CSM Advisors LLC Takes $6.03 Million Position in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 523,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of WisdomTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,582,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,266,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 1st quarter valued at $17,003,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 697,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in WisdomTree by 993.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 398,801 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $333,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,048,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,344.54. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WT opened at $11.58 on Monday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

