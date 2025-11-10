469,150 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 469,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 546,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,013,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 342,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 263,269 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 31.4% in the second quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,943,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 463,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 160.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Max R. Rangel purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,245. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SBH opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.80 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBH

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.