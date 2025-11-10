Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

