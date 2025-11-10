General Motors Company $GM Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of General Motors worth $38,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Mirova increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in General Motors by 38.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 2.7%

GM stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $70.76.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $840,490. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327,144 shares of company stock worth $139,521,852. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Piper Sandler set a $66.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.