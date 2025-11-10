Q4 Earnings Forecast for Chord Energy Issued By Roth Capital

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a report released on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

CHRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $149.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.92. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 91.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.