Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Weaker Earnings for AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for AdaptHealth in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.50 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $79,786.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,937.85. This represents a 14.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

