Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 721.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,174 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,420 shares of company stock worth $19,980,884 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $572.72 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The stock has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.58 and its 200-day moving average is $462.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.