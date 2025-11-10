Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.62 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.11.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $164.73. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average is $134.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

