Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $621.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $726.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price target (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,104,836. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 75,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,948,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

