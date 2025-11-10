Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 7,394 Belden Inc $BDC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Belden by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. Benchmark upped their price target on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Belden Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BDC opened at $119.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.26. Belden Inc has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $133.77.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

