Cypress Capital LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,722,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,058,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MDY stock opened at $592.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

