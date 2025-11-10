Wayfair Inc. $W Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Wayfair by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 245,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Wayfair by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.96.

NYSE W opened at $107.18 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 3.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,340.80. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,638,683.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 544,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. This trade represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,224,854 shares of company stock worth $101,371,042. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

